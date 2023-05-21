Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Dorman Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $86.30 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $119.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 13,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 536.8% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.