Dover (NYSE:DOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.31.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $139.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.36.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dover by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 15,094.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 84,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

