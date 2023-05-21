Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.14.

Shares of DT stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

