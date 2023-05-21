Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.14.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
Shares of DT stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
