E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SSP. Guggenheim decreased their target price on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.81. E.W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.22). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $680.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that E.W. Scripps will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other. The Local Media segment consists of local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The Scripps Networks segment consists of national television networks.

