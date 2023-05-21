EAC (EAC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.81 Million

EAC (EAC) traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $0.50 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 44.9% lower against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00339244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013419 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000816 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01000419 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $100.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

