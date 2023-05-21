Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,704,663 Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,704,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $17,251,000. Vodafone Group Public comprises approximately 1.7% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vodafone Group Public at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,178 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,281,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $9,776,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 195 ($2.44) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.22) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 115 ($1.44) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,745,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,513. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

