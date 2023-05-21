Easterly Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.4% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.03.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.91. 9,198,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $404.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.81%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

