Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $22.65 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,831 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises about 2.2% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $22,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.26. 1,386,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,684. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

