Easterly Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 168,678 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.28. 1,783,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,395. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Insider Transactions at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.