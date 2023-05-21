Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,746 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,689,000 after buying an additional 208,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,165,000 after acquiring an additional 187,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Photronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,473,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 480,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Photronics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of Photronics stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. 504,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

