Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 382,464 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 658,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 382,464 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 19.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FNB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,585. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

