Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 47,205 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,205 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 37.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 31.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $43.60. 319,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,204. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

