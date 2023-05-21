Easterly Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,085 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of American Equity Investment Life worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan David Matula bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $38.75. 620,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

