eCash (XEC) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $508.46 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eCash has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,184.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00429004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00128728 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00024851 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,393,085,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.