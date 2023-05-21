Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 5,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 39,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $175.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $179.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

