Efforce Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $62,077.20 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Efforce has a market cap of $11.73 million and $62,077.20 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Efforce has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Efforce token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efforce Profile

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

