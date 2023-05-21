Electroneum Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.13 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $39.96 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003716 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008267 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,946,351,568 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.