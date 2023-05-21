Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Element Solutions stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 80,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,808,000 after purchasing an additional 130,761 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after purchasing an additional 269,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,140,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 114,503 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 512.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 592,877 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.