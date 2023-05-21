Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,761 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.29% of Encompass Health worth $17,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,692,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 25.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,975,000 after acquiring an additional 312,753 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,148,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 425.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 259,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.91.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

