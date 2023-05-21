Energi (NRG) Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, Energi has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0740 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $114,444.13 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00053294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00038883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018782 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,836,883 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

