Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.0771

Energi (NRG) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $111,324.45 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00053979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000949 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,803,049 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

