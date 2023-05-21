EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $14.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 16.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after buying an additional 231,880 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENLC stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.55. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

