Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $281.24.

ENPH stock opened at $162.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.59. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $235,387,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $178,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

