Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

EBTC opened at $27.70 on Thursday. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $338.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.99%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $44,759.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 197,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gino J. Baroni purchased 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $30,160.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,660.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $44,759.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 197,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,235.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,348 shares of company stock worth $127,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

