EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,518 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.23. 7,847,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,506,319. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

