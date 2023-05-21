Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 0.0 %

EQC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.14. 1,354,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,991. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 65,725 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

