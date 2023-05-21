Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESPR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.17.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,531.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,815 shares in the company, valued at $985,763.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,962 shares of company stock valued at $74,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after buying an additional 6,505,808 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,850,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,141,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after buying an additional 1,457,952 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

