Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Cut to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.90%.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after buying an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,311,000 after buying an additional 633,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after buying an additional 149,565 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,318,000 after buying an additional 516,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

