EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Increases Dividend to $1.45 Per Share

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.4474 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $1.36.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $99.24 on Friday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $102.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESLOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.80.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. It operates through the following segments: Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer. The Professional Solutions segment represent the wholesale business of the Group, i.e. the supply of the Group’s products and services to all the professionals of the eyecare industry (distributors, opticians, independents, third-party e-commerce platforms.

