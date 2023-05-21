Ethereum Classic (ETC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $59.21 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $18.33 or 0.00067450 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.59 billion and $59.21 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,175.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.15 or 0.00339103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.48 or 0.00553730 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.36 or 0.00428189 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001097 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,042,744 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.