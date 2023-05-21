Euler Price Tops $1.81 (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Euler has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00006667 BTC on major exchanges. Euler has a market cap of $30.21 million and $627,263.44 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Euler

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

