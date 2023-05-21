Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Hits $1.07 on Exchanges

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $51.72 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00004009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 48,158,539 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

