Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EEFT. Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

EEFT opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $123.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

