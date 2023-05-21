EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EVI Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.46 million, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.32. EVI Industries has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in EVI Industries by 214.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in EVI Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 248,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in EVI Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 774,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EVI Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in EVI Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. It provides services through the distribution of commercial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, industrial boilers, and related parts, supplies, and technical services. The company was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

