Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.13.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.55. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $258,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,209.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,170 shares of company stock worth $3,320,986. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

