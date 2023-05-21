Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.83.
Extreme Networks Price Performance
Extreme Networks stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.96. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.