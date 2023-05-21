Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.96. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 566.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 798,563 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,011 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $4,917,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 546,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

