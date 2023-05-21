Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 62,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 36,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,979,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,445,000 after acquiring an additional 94,588 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 133,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

XOM traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.26. 13,359,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,519,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

