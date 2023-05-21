Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $106.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.72. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,895,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,850 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,084,883,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

