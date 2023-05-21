Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.14.

FAST stock opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $56.65.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1,087.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Fastenal by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after buying an additional 28,582 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

