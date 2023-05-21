Fei USD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $430,512.17 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $34.43 million and approximately $430,512.17 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00003621 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00025406 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,905.41 or 1.00005497 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,597,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,337,601 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,597,357.46823735 with 35,337,600.80689604 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94627486 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $454,824.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.