FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $17.57 on Friday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The business had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $176,770.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 251,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,142.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 24,672 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $522,059.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,535,308.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 8,354 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $176,770.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 251,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,931 shares of company stock worth $2,358,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,989 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,236,000 after acquiring an additional 70,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

