Filecoin Trading Up 3.9% This Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $50.39 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Filecoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $4.53 or 0.00016615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 426,036,427 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

