Financial Insights Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.55. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

