Financial Insights Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,632 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,327,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,980,000 after buying an additional 61,881 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.14 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

