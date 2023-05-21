Financial Insights Inc. Trims Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.