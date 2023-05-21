Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Financial Institutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

Shares of FISI stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $28.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Financial Institutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Institutions

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Samuel M. Gullo purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $526,083.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Financial Institutions news, Director Samuel M. Gullo purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $526,083.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert N. Latella purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $150,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $222,675. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter worth about $6,367,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 115,703 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 95,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 94,891 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Financial Institutions

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.