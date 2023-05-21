First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

FCCO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of First Community in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.52. First Community has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.32%.

In other news, Director Jan H. Hollar acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Community by 314.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the first quarter worth $340,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Community by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

