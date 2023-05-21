First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.73. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

In related news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 18,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $481,555.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,794.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 18,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $481,555.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,794.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 908,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,281,617.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,733 shares of company stock worth $1,222,342 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.