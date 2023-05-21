First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Holdings Decreased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,381 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $81,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 62.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $38,389,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $31,439,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in First Horizon by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Bank of America started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,702,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,461,838. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,036 shares of company stock worth $298,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

