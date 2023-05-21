First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $26.09. 140,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,073. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $45.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.24%.

In related news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,180,000 after buying an additional 134,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,207,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,641,000 after buying an additional 79,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Merchants by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,194,000 after buying an additional 103,088 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,835,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,583,000 after buying an additional 246,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in First Merchants by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,359,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,250,000 after buying an additional 95,170 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

